Azerbaijani army continues Command-Staff War Games - VIDEO

The Command-Staff War Games that started on Nov. 12 in accordance with the training plan of the Azerbaijani army, are continuing, the Ministry of Defense said Nov. 13.

During the regular meeting held in the Battle Control Center, tasks were clarified, and actions on the tactical introductory were performed.

Reports of officials of Army Corps and formations on the progress of tasks were heard, and new tasks were delivered to them through a direct video connection.

