Azerbaijani army continues counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue a decisive counteroffensive to liberate the occupied lands, said Anar Eyvazov, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

He said that the Armenian armed forces continue to shell civil settlements of Azerbaijan.

“Armenian Armed Forces shelled Horadiz, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts of Azerbaijan. Last night, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted crushing artillery strikes on the Armenian army, as a result of which the army suffered heavy losses and retreated in different directions,” the spokesman noted.

“The information of the Armenian side about three planes, two helicopters and six UAVs of the Azerbaijan Air Force allegedly shot down on October 2 is false. No weapon of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down and all aircraft are in service,” Eyvazov added.

News.Az