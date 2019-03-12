Azerbaijani army continues large-scale drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army continues large-scale exercises, involving various types of troops.

According to the plan of the exercises, rocket units, having left the places of their permanent deployment on alert, marched to the areas of destination, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

The units that have taken starting positions, using operational-tactical missile systems, fulfill tasks on launching missile strikes at the targets of the imaginary enemy.

News.Az

