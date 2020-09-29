Azerbaijani army continues offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city
- 29 Sep 2020 09:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152631
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-army-continues-offensive-operation-to-liberate-fizuli-city Copied
On September 29, starting from the morning hours, the Azerbaijan Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues,the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.
Approximately, at 07.00-08.00 (GMT +4) in the morning, Azerbaijani army units destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction of the front.
Currently, combat operation is ongoing.