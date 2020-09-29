Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army continues offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city

On September 29, starting from the morning hours, the Azerbaijan Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues,the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports. 

Approximately, at 07.00-08.00 (GMT +4) in the morning, Azerbaijani army units destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction of the front.

Currently, combat operation is ongoing.


News.Az 

