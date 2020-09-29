Azerbaijani army continues offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 29, starting from the morning hours, the Azerbaijan Army’s offensive operation to liberate Fizuli city continues,the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

Approximately, at 07.00-08.00 (GMT +4) in the morning, Azerbaijani army units destroyed four more tanks of the Armenian troops in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction of the front.

Currently, combat operation is ongoing.

News.Az