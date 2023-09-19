Azerbaijani army continues to destroy Armenian armed forces formations’ combat equipment (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army Units are precisely destroying combat positions, long-term firing points, combat equipment and military facilities of the Armenian armed forces formations in the direction of Khojaly region and Girmizi Bazar, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Azerbaijan has launched local anti-terrorist activities in the country’s Garabagh economic region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The main purpose of the anti-terrorist activities is to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and Azerbaijani military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the statement said.

News.Az