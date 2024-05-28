Azerbaijani army continues to fortify positions in liberated territories: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army continues to fortify its positions in the territories recently liberated from occupation, significantly contributing to reconstruction and construction efforts in these areas.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov made this statement in his congratulatory message to the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of May 28, Independence Day, News.Az reports."I warmly congratulate you on the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, a glorious chapter in our statehood history, and on State Independence Day, May 28. I wish each of you good health and success in your challenging yet honorable service," said the minister.Hasanov highlighted the achievements in enhancing the nation's defense capabilities and implementing extensive reforms within the army. These include strengthening social infrastructure, improving service conditions for military personnel, and conducting successful large-scale counter-terrorist operations against enemy saboteurs, all of which have bolstered the personnel's resolve for victory, marking 2020 as a historic year of triumph for the Azerbaijani Army."As a result of the Azerbaijani Army's brilliant victory in the Patriotic War and successful combat operations under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our historic lands previously under enemy occupation were liberated. Due to the wise and far-sighted policy of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the power of our army, and the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty were ensured," the congratulatory message states.

