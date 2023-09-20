Azerbaijani Army creates conditions for Armenian militants to voluntarily leave their combat positions: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The servicemen of the Armenian armed forces, who have run out of ammunition, are leaving their combat positions in panic, said Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“The Azerbaijani Army creates conditions for the withdrawal of Armenian militants to retreat and voluntarily leave their combat positions under the control of our army’s technical and surveillance equipment.”

In this case, they have not been targeted, Eyvazov added.

