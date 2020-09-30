Azerbaijani army destroys 8 more units of Armenia’s military equipment (VIDEO)
30 Sep 2020
The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed eight more units of Armenia’s military equipment, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Over the past hours, 1 "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 "OSA" anti-aircraft missile system, 3 MLRS BM-21 "Grad", 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 D-20 gun-howitzer of the enemy were destroyed in various directions of the front, the ministry added.