Azerbaijani army destroys 8 more units of Armenia’s military equipment (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed eight more units of Armenia’s military equipment, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Over the past hours, 1 "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 "OSA" anti-aircraft missile system, 3 MLRS BM-21 "Grad", 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 D-20 gun-howitzer of the enemy were destroyed in various directions of the front, the ministry added.


