Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia's manpower, military equipment

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia's manpower, military equipment

On the night of October 12-13, situation on the front line in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut directions remained tense, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of forces, three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one Tor-M2KM Surface-to-air missile (SAM), one ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), two BMP-2 Infantry fighting vehicle, three 2A36 Giatsint-B guns, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, one D-20 gun-howitzer, three UAVs, as well as several auto vehicles of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      