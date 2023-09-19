Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s next firing points (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the local anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the next long-term firing points and military facilities belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by accurate fire strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani Army has launched local anti-terrorist activities in the country’s Garabagh economic region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The primary purpose of the anti-terrorist activities is to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and Azerbaijani military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the statement said.

News.Az