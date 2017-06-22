Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia's UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

On June 21 in the evening, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the armed forces of Armenia attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Terter direction of the front was destroyed, Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

News.Az