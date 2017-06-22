Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia's UAV

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia's UAV

Armenia attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

 On June 21 in the evening, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the armed forces of Armenia attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Terter direction of the front was destroyed, Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      