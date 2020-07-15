Azerbaijani army destroys field control point of Armenian military (VIDEO)
A field control point of one of the units of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed by accurate fire from the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
The Azerbaijani army has also taken punitive measures to suppress the enemy’s combat activity.