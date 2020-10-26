Azerbaijani army does not shoot at civilians: Defense Ministry
The information disseminated by Armenia about the alleged shelling of the village of Chanagchi in Khojaly region (formerly Avetaranots of Askeran region) by the Azerbaijan Army is groundless and false, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Azerbaijani troops are observing the new humanitarian ceasefire regime along the entire front.