Azerbaijani army eliminated five enemy servicemen: retired military officer

The current Armenian government and Armenian soldiers are captured by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Commenting on the recent developments on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, retired Azerbaijani military officer, Colonel Shair Ramaldanov said that five servicemen of the enemy were killed and several others were wounded over the past week.

He noted that the current Armenian government and Armenian soldiers are captured by the country’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his populist speeches.

The retired military officer said that the Armenian side, as usual, announced the names of three draftees from Armenia. “The names of two other servicemen were not disclosed, because they had been drafted from Karabakh,” he added.

The Azerbaijani army is responding and will continue to respond to foolish statements of Pashinyan and other criminals like them, stressed Ramaldanov.

“All this demonstrates the military power of Azerbaijan. All this shows that our army is ready to liberate our occupied territories,” he said.

News.Az