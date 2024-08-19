Azerbaijani army foils Armenian drone reconnaissance attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 19, at around 09:50, a quadcopter of the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijani Army’s positions from the direction of Brun settlement in Gorus district, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the activity of the next detected UAV was interfered with special technical means and it had to leave the area,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.This recent incident follows a similar event in late July. According to the Defense Ministry, on July 28, at around 17:40, a quadcopter of the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Lachin district.The reconnaissance attempt was promptly detected by the vigilant units of the Azerbaijan Army. Utilizing specialized technical equipment, Azerbaijani forces successfully interfered with the UAV's activities, compelling it to vacate the area.

News.Az