An Armenian resident of Karabakh was sent back to Khankendi at the site of the protest on the Khankendi-Lachin road, News.Az reports.

A few days ago, an Armenian civilian from an area under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers approached one of the posts of the Azerbaijani army and asked for help, saying that he was hungry, had a cold and wanted a cigarette.

The Armenian resident of Karabakh was treated with care. Today in Shusha, at the site of the protest on the Khankendi-Lachin road, this peaceful Armenian resident was sent back to Khankendi.

This fact once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's humanitarian position, the peaceful nature of the action and its openness for humanitarian purposes.

On the other hand, the request of an Armenian resident for help is an example of the situation in which 25,000 - 30,000 Armenians are being held hostage by Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin. This also shows that their happy life and security depend only on Azerbaijan.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road held against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the twenty-eight straight day.

