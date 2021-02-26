Azerbaijani Army holds commemorative events on Khojaly genocide anniversary (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several events were held in the Combined Arms Army, Air Force, Naval Forces, Army Corps, formations, military units, and special military educational institutions on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

As part of the events, servicemen visited the monuments erected in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, got acquainted with the exhibitions of books, photographs, and paintings, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The literary-artistic compositions, the feature and documentary films dedicated to the tragedy have been presented to military personnel. The meetings of mobile propaganda teams with personnel of military units stationed in the liberated territories were also organized.

News.Az