Azerbaijani army holds competition to name best sniper

Under the training plan plan for 2024, a competition for the title of Best Sniper was held in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The servicemen accomplished tasks in "Shooting from awkward position", "Sniper in defense", "Sniper in attack", "Sniper relay race" and other topics at different stages.

The competition is focused on checking the training level of military personnel and bringing out the best sniper in the Azerbaijan Army.

