Azerbaijani army holds competition to name ‘best tank crew’ (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2020, intensive classes on the combat training of the Azerbaijani army’s tank units continue, the Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

During field exercises, the skills and interoperability of the crews were checked. The crews carried out combat firing at moving targets of the imaginary enemy.

Furthermore, military personnel fulfilled practical training tasks in driving combat vehicles.

News.Az