Azerbaijani Army holds events commemorating anniversary of Black January tragedy (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s defense ministry, the Azerbaijani Army held several events to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, the Defense Ministry said.

As part of the events, servicemen visited the Alleys of Shehids (Martyrs). The military units, institutions, and organizations of the Defense Ministry organized commemoration ceremonies on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 20th tragedy.

The Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center, and the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison held events. The monuments erected in memory of the victims of the January 20th tragedy were also visited.

News.Az