Azerbaijani army holds methodological training sessions for staff of personnel bodies

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, approved Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, methodological training sessions were conducted for the staff of personnel bodies of Army Corps, formations, military units, and special military-educational institutions, the Defense Ministry said Jan. 11.

Before the beginning of the event, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and heroic sons who died for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Then the national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

Addressing the event, Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev noted that reforms are being continued in the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. Veliyev, noting that the personnel bodies are one of the essential spheres of service in the Defense Ministry, emphasized the serious attention paid by the Minister of Defense to this area.

Chief of the Department for Personnel of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General Elchin Khalilov spoke about the work done in the field of improvement of the staff of Personnel Bodies and brought to the attention of the participants the main forthcoming tasks.

News.Az

News.Az