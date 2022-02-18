Azerbaijani Army holds practical classes involving engineering-sapper units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the action plan for 2022, practical classes are being held in the units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The military personnel involved in the practical classes are improving the ability to use machinery and equipment available in the Engineering Troops’ armament.

Engineering units are improving their practical skills in ensuring the activities of troops stationed in the liberated territories, as well as in restoring infrastructure and fulfilling other tasks.

News.Az