Azerbaijani Army holds series of events on 103rd anniversary of liberation of Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of events dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku were held in the Army Corps, formations, military units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

“At the events, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and Shehids (Martyrs) was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthems of both countries were performed in the accompaniment of a Military Orchestra.

The servicemen visited the Alley of Shehids and the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers fallen in 1918, wreaths and flowers were laid at the monuments. Speakers spoke with pride about the invincible unity of our peoples, talking about the fact that 103 years ago, Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers liberated Baku from occupation and wrote a glorious page in the history of Azerbaijan. Marches of servicemen were accompanied by Military Orchestras,” the ministry said.

News.Az