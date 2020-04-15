Azerbaijani army holds tactical-special classes involving engineer-sapper units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army has started tactical-special classes involving military units and units of the engineer troops in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

The classes on fulfilling the tasks of engineer support for the troops are held with military personnel in a specially prepared engineering town.

In areas with difficult terrain, passages for movement of military personnel and military equipment are opened in the engineer obstacles established by the imaginary enemy, column road is laid, and bridges and ferry crossings are built through water barriers.

In addition, military engineers conduct terrain reconnaissance, establish explosive and non-explosive engineer obstacles using standard and impromptu means, and also equip fortification installations.

News.Az

News.Az