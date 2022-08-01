Azerbaijani army holds training for engineering troops (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Practical classes are being conducted to further improve the professional level of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops in line with the training plan approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the classes held in the field conditions, servicemen study the tactical and technical characteristics of modern antimine protective sapper suits and mine detectors, as well as improve their skills in detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance.

The classes, held to increase the combat training of the military personnel of the units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops, are underway.

News.Az