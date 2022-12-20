Azerbaijani army holds training-methodological sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, training-methodological sessions are being held in the Azerbaijan Army with the participation of deputy commanders of the Army Corps, formations, military units, and artillery chiefs, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At training points organized in the field conditions, the knowledge and skills of officers are evaluated, as well as activities on preparing artillery units for shooting and fulfilling practical shooting tasks are carried out.

The sessions also include an individual exchange of experience with the command staff, the organization of activities during the interaction, the use of new training methods, as well as methodological classes on various topics.

The main objectives of the sessions conducted with consideration of the experience gained in the Patriotic War and modern combat operations are to further improve the commanders’ abilities in managing units, as well as their skills in operational and staff training.

News.Az