Azerbaijani army increases combat training of tank units (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense, combat training classes were held with the tank units of the Azerbaijan Army on combined-arms range, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The tank crews successfully accomplished the assigned tasks on driving combat vehicles, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states, overcoming natural and artificial obstacles in the area.

The servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the classes held to maintain the combat readiness at a high level and to further improve the individual skills of the crew members.

