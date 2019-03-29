Azerbaijani Army is the strongest in South Caucasus – report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army is the strongest army in the South Caucasus, according to a new report by the survey center Global Firepower.

The survey center has put the Azerbaijani Army at the 52nd place in the list of world's strongest armies (of 137) for 2019.

According to the report, the Georgian Army ranked 85th, while the Armenian Army took the 96th place.

The first three places of the rating belong to the U.S.A, Russia and China respectively. The top 10 also includes India, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany.

News.Az

