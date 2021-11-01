Azerbaijani army launches competition of combat vehicle crews (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the approved combat training plan, a competition for the title of "Best IFV-2, IFV-3 and APC -82A crew" is being held in the Land Forces of Azerbaijan, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The competition aimed at maintaining a high level of combat readiness of military personnel consists of four stages.

According to the rules of the competition, servicemen accomplish tasks on physical training, fire training, and driving, as well as fulfill standards both individually and collectively.

The competition will last until November 4.

News.Az