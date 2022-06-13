Azerbaijani army launches sniper training exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Azerbaijani Army started exercises to increase professionalism and improve the combat skills of snipers, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, snipers fulfill tasks on selecting the firing position at nighttime and in the daylight hours, detecting targets located at various distances and destroying them with an accurate fire in both individual and group order, as well as other tasks.

