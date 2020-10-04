Azerbaijani Army liberates Jabrayil city and district’s several villages from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district from the occupation. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

News.Az