Azerbaijani Army liberates Jabrayil city and district’s several villages from occupation

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district from the occupation, President Ilham Aliyev announced on Sunday.

“The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district from the occupation. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.


