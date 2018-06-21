Azerbaijani army liberates strategic heights, controls winery in Nakhchivan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the successful counteroffensive by the Combined Arms Army in Nakhchivan, 11ha territory and strategic heights occupied by Armenia in the 1990s have been liberated.

According to the press service of the Combined Arms Army, a Soviet era winery in the Heydarabad settlement of Nakhchivan’s Sadarak district was also liberated from the Armenian occupation during the counteroffensive. The Azerbaijani army now controls the liberated strategic positions.

The winery and its surroundings are packed with hundreds of mines. Currently, demining is being carried out throughout the area and the winery is being cleaned from waste.

News.Az

News.Az