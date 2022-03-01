Azerbaijani Army military unit holds tactical exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan, a military unit of the Azerbaijani Army held tactical exercises, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In line with the scenario of the exercises, the units successfully carried out tactical redeployment in the area, conducted security and search operations, detected and neutralized a sabotage-reconnaissance group of an imaginary enemy, and fulfilled other tasks.

The main objective of tactical exercises is to maintain a high level of combat readiness of units and improve the practical skills of servicemen.

