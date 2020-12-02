Azerbaijani Army moves into Lachin district: Egyptian portal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt’s “Masravi” news portal has published an article highlighting the entry of the Azerbaijani Army into the liberated district of Lachin.

“According to the trilateral statement signed between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijan Army entered Lachin district on December 1,” the article writes.

The article notes Azerbaijan’s glorious victory following the 44 days of fierce fighting that erupted on September 27. “Units of the Azerbaijan Army have moved into the Lachin district which had been under Armenian occupation for more than 27 years”. The article emphasizes that negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group have failed due to Armenia’s non-constructive approach. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity in full compliance with norms and principles of international law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions, the article says.

News.Az