Azerbaijani army never targets residential settlements: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has dismissed reports that units of the country’s armed forces committed a provocation on the border and opened fire at the Armenian villages of Aygepar and Movses by using D-30 howitzers.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Vagif Dargahli said these reports are another fabrication of the Armenian side.

“Such reports are fabricated and false. Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces never fire on residential settlements. On the contrary, this morning the Armenian armed forces fired on the Aghdam, Dondar Gushchu, Vahidli villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, and shells fell on residential houses,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az