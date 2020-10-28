Azerbaijani army never targets civilians: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army never targets the civilian population, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged missile fire on Shusha and Khankendi cities by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is false,” the ministry said.

“We once again state that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces never fire on the civilians. Azerbaijan observes the humanitarian ceasefire regime,” it added.

News.Az