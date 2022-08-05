Armenian armed formations again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed formations subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions a total of 12 times during the last day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Three of these incidents occurred as a result of the fire opened from the positions in the direction of the Narimanli and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on positions of the Azerbaijan Army, stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the ministry said.

The other 9 incidents were recorded as a result of periodic fire opened by the use of various caliber weapons on the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the Aghdam, Khojavand, and Khojaly regions, by members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry noted.

In all cases, adequate retaliatory measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.

News.Az