Azerbaijani army prepares for autumn-winter op mode with comprehensive equipment measures - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army is conducting comprehensive measures on transferring weapons, combat and special equipment into the autumn-winter operation mode in accordance with the training plan for 2024.

To ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and equipment in military units during the autumn-winter season, subunits are centrally provided with fuel, lubricants, other necessary spare parts, and equipment, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az. As part of the comprehensive measures, the equipment's fuel and lubricants are changed according to the seasonal requirements, and the operability of electrical and hydraulic systems is checked.

News.Az