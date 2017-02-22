Azerbaijani army prevents Armenian diversion, enemy suffers losses - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A subversive group of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to attack our positions on February 21 in order to commit the next diversion in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Defense Ministry told that Azerbaijani army detected the enemy’s actions in advance and carried out preventive strikes on the enemy’s positions. Suffering losses in dead and injured, the Armenian side had to retreat.

The defense ministry stressed that the Azerbaijani army suffered no losses and fully controls the operational situation along the line of contact.

News.Az

