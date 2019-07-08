Azerbaijani army ready to fulfil any order to liberate occupied lands – defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the participants of Young Leaders Program "We study Heydar Aliyev's political school".

First, the participants of the event laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected at the Naval Forces Base and paid tribute to his memory, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

It was noted that the Naval Base, built under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, has a command post, a headquarters building, appropriate infrastructure for the deployment of ships of the Naval Forces, lines of communication, and all the necessary conditions created to provide social conditions for families of servicemen who serving here.

Young leaders were informed about the purpose, operational characteristics, combat capability of warships, weapons and ammunition, special engineering equipment and facilities available to military seamen, robots used to carry out underwater rescue and other work, as well as measures taken during accident and fire on the ship. At the same time, the guests got acquainted with the service and social conditions of the military personnel. The servicemen answered questions of young leaders.

The participants also visited one of the military units that meet modern standards. Here, the young leaders were informed of the valuable contribution being made by representatives of our army to cooperation with NATO, the process of establishing international peace and security and their active participation in peacekeeping operations. It was stressed that today our peacekeepers fulfill important tasks within the scope of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. The exemplary service and professionalism of our peacekeepers have always been highly appreciated.

Young leaders inquired about the service, social and living conditions created in the military unit and had lunch with the military personnel.

During the meeting, the minister spoke about the reforms implemented in the Azerbaijan Army, the achievements and work carried out to improve the conditions of service and the life of the servicemen. He noted that the Azerbaijani army is ready and able to fulfill any order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to liberate the occupied territories.

The young leaders stressed that they are deeply aware of the tasks facing them in further strengthening the power of our Motherland and are ready to make every effort on this path. They expressed appreciation to the minister for organizing a high-level meeting. Minister Hasanov responded to the questions of the participants.

In the end, a photo was taken.

