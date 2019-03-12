Azerbaijani army redeploys aircraft during large-scale drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A redeployment of combat aircraft participating in the exercises of the Azerbaijani army was carried out according to the plan of large-scale exercises, the Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

Aircraft and helicopters that were brought into a state of combat readiness have been moved into reserve airfields and landing sites.

The deployment of air defense equipment in the territory is completed.

According to the plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises were launched on March 11 under the leadership of the Azerbaijani defense minister.

The exercises involved up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 500 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 300 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 20 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

The exercises will last until March 15.

