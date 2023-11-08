Azerbaijani Army restored justice: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a publication in the social network "X" on the occasion of Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The minister said: "This is the 3rd year we are celebrating a brilliant victory, 8 November - Victory Day, when our glorious army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, replacing the dates of occupation in our calendar with days of victory, restored justice. Happy holiday, Azerbaijan!"

