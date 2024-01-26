Azerbaijani army serviceman graduated from Chinese Army Command College with honors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next graduation ceremony of the Intermediate Command Course of the PLA Army Command College, located in Nanjing, China, was held.

Azerbaijan Army's officer, Lieutenant Colonel Elkhan Farzaliyev graduated from the course with honors and was awarded a red diploma and an excellent badge, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It should be noted that 73 international servicemen from 55 countries studied at this higher military educational institution this year.

