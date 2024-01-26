Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army serviceman graduated from Chinese Army Command College with honors

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army serviceman graduated from Chinese Army Command College with honors

The next graduation ceremony of the Intermediate Command Course of the PLA Army Command College, located in Nanjing, China, was held.

Azerbaijan Army's officer, Lieutenant Colonel Elkhan Farzaliyev graduated from the course with honors and was awarded a red diploma and an excellent badge, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It should be noted that 73 international servicemen from 55 countries studied at this higher military educational institution this year.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      