Azerbaijani army shifts to special regime due to heat

Due to the soaring temperatures, the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan has ordered a special regime be imposed in the army in order to protect the personnel’s heal

In addition, up-to-date air conditioners have been installed in barracks, dining rooms, and other administrative buildings as well as classrooms. Also, measures have been taken with regard to water supply for soldiers in order to prevent possible sun stroke.

Combat training is held before 11:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m., and soldiers take a rest in the afternoon.

Shelters have been set up in the areas of military units, combat posts and training grounds to produce shadow for soldiers.

All military servicemen are provided with bottled water on a constant basis.

