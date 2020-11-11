Azerbaijani army showed its power to entire world – Turkish minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army showed its power to the whole world and the achieved result made Turkey happy, said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Akar made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in Baku.

"You have achieved success, which is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters,” he noted.

News.Az