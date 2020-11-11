Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army showed its power to entire world – Turkish minister

The Azerbaijani army showed its power to the whole world and the achieved result made Turkey happy, said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Akar made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov in Baku.

"You have achieved success, which is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters,” he noted.


News.Az 

