Azerbaijani army stages live-fire drill

A live-fire drill was staged on June 22 as part of the large-scale exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which had started on June 19, the Defense Ministry told APA.



At this stage, artillery, air defense assets, aviation, as well as other forces and formations fulfilled combat-training tasks using weapons and military equipment.



Effective use of troops and control systems was carried out with observance of the principles of modern combined arms operation in difficult relief conditions and taking into account the supposed action of the imaginary enemy.



Live firing and fire maneuvers were carried out in various firing ranges and training areas equipped with modern equipment.

