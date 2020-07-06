Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army stages nighttime live-fire exercises along frontline (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani army’s military units stationed in the frontline zone conducted live-fire tactical exercises, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday. 

In the course of the exercises, the units fulfilled various combat missions at nighttime.

The units involved in the exercises carried out firing from various types of weapons and destroyed the targets of the imaginary enemy.

