Azerbaijani army stages nighttime live-fire exercises along frontline (VIDEO)
- 06 Jul 2020 11:42
- 10 Jul 2024 21:45
- Politics
Azerbaijani army’s military units stationed in the frontline zone conducted live-fire tactical exercises, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
In the course of the exercises, the units fulfilled various combat missions at nighttime.
The units involved in the exercises carried out firing from various types of weapons and destroyed the targets of the imaginary enemy.