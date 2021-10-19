Azerbaijani army starts command-staff exercises in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Azerbaijani Land Forces’ training plan for 2021, Command-Staff Exercises started in Lachin district on October 19, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The exercises are carried out on an area, map and a model of the area with the widespread use of communications means.

The Command-Staff Exercises examine the interoperability of the Land Forces with other types of troops by the implementation of modern management techniques.

News.Az