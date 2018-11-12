Azerbaijani army starts command-staff war games - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army has launched the Command-Staff War Games (CSWG) in line with the training plan for 2018, the Ministry of Defense reported Nov. 12.

The war games, the primary goal of which is to check and improve the level of interoperability between management bodies during military operations, involved the strategic, operational, operational-tactical and tactical management bodies, various types of troops and special forces.

In the course of the CSWG, with the use of space technologies, the practical actions will be worked out on the fast data transmission and quick decision-making based on the operational situation to provide continuous troops' management.

News.Az

