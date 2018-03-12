Azerbaijani army starts large-scale exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, the large-scale exercise was launched on March 12.

The event involves various military branches, formations and military units of the Azerbaijani Army

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes, the Defense Ministry told APA.

The exercises will last until March 17.

News.Az

